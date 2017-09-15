Login to VeloClub|Not a member?  Sign up now.
September 17, 2017
September 16, 2017
September 15, 2017
September 14, 2017

Commentary: As cyclists, this is what we’re up against

by Peter Flax

September 15, 2017

Photography by Peter Flax

I’m not ashamed to admit that I spent a lot of time thinking about how and why people hate cyclists.

I see and hear the rancor when I’m pedaling around my adopted hometown of Los Angeles, or debating the merits of bike lanes with my neighbors, or reading the comments sections of news stories.

Surely my life would be more tranquil if I muted this acrimony, but when people threaten my way of life I find that watching funny cat videos or simply celebrating the awesomeness of cycling isn’t enough. I need to know what we’re up against.

Anyway, I had a Twitter exchange one early morning this week that really hit me hard. I had screenshot and then tweeted comments from four people, all expressing emphatically that they disliked bikes and wanted them off the road. (My favorite: “I hate when ppl ride bikes in the street like they cars…plz get hit.”)

Whenever I post this sort of stuff or share links about cyclists getting hit by cars, I typically get some pushback, sometimes genial and sometimes irritated, from people who feel like I’m being too dark. I’m used to it. In this case, a friend in the bike industry responded that my effort “seemed like a big waste of time” and that I should “go get a cup of coffee” because “we’re making progress.”

I think this idea of progress is at once empirically true and obvious bullshit.

In the plus column, I know that participation rates are rising faster than injury rates and I know that bike lanes are going in at a record pace. I believe religiously that bikes are the greatest invention on Earth, able to transform lives and cities, capable of being useful and joyful at the same time.

But I also know that there is something fundamentally broken about our streets and our culture — otherwise I don’t know how to explain how so many cyclists are getting hit and killed, or why so few people seem disturbed by it.

I know that drivers, many of whom are speeding and distracted by smartphones and fancy dashboard touchscreens and hating their ever-present congestion, seem more annoyed by the idea of cyclists slowly rolling through stop signs than by the institutional and moral breakdown that has put their neighbors, who happen to be riding a bike, at mortal peril.

I perceive an increasing number of cyclists are riding gravel bikes and racing cyclocross and returning to singletrack because they’re worried about their safety on the road. People are afraid because they have reason to be afraid.

I feel like I need two pints of coffee every morning to brace myself for a war. Because whatever progress we’re making — to protect cyclists from disdain and wayward vehicles — is not happening fast enough.

Like it or not, cyclists are engaged in a civil-rights battle — about whether we deserve a truly safe place on the road, whether people who kill us with cars should face the same legal consequences as people who kill with other weapons, whether hundreds of human lives represent acceptable collateral damage in a properly lubricated car-focused economy.

I love riding fondos and ogling handbuilt frames, but there is actual blood in the street and people need to decide where they stand. You have to decide where you stand

Much as in the Black Lives Matter movement, which leveraged cell-phone video and social media to broadcast the historic problem of police violence toward African Americans to the uninformed masses, technology is enabling cyclists and the general public to digest the breadth of the crisis. More people who ride bikes need to be woke about what’s happening.

If you think I’m being melodramatic, please consider the following new stories that have surfaced through social media, Google news, and advocacy blogs. To make my point, I’ll stick to a purposefully abbreviated list of incidents that have happened in just the past week, just in the United States.

(Not to state the obvious, but similar problems are unfolding in Great Britain, Australia — basically everywhere that isn’t Scandinavia.)

Last weekend, just as the annual NYC Century Bike Tour was beginning, an allegedly drunk and unlicensed driver plowed into a couple dozen cyclists waiting at a traffic light in Brooklyn, crushing several off them, including one 55-year-old woman who got pinned under his Dodge Grand Caravan. Her name is Nancy Pease. A few days later, Pease is fighting for her life — while at the hospital her heart stopped beating for a brief period and she since has been put into a medically induced coma.

Meanwhile, the driver, Antonio Pina, has been charged with vehicular assault and other felony charges. Police recovered a Coors Light can in the minivan and then gave Pina a Breathalyzer test at the scene. Legal documents now allege that Pina had a blood alcohol level of 0.287 — three times higher than the threshold New York sets for DUI. To put that in perspective, consider that a 200-pound man would have to drink roughly 21 cans of Coors Light in three hours to reach a BAC of 0.287. The incident happened around 9:30 am on a Sunday.

One day later, a 27-year-old woman riding a Citi Bike (New York’s bike share system), was run over by a dump truck driver in midtown Manhattan. The woman was riding eastbound on West 30th Street around lunchtime and stopped at the traffic light at the intersection with Seventh Avenue. Numerous witnesses indicate that when the light turned green and she began to pedal forwards, the driver initiated a right turn that left the woman pinned under the bright green dump truck. The cyclist had severe injuries to her legs — witnesses say they saw bones protruding and likened the scene to a horror movie — but officials say the injuries are not life threatening. When the driver of the truck climbed down to the street to survey the chaos, he reportedly exclaimed to the wounded woman “You came out of nowhere! You were in my blind spot!”

The problem is hardly confined to New York. In Los Angeles, a woman was killed riding her bike on Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys last week. A LAPD spokesperson says she was crossing the road when she was hit by a car traveling at a high rate of speed. Her body traveled 120 feet from that impact, and when it came to rest, a second vehicle ran her over. Neither driver stopped to lend assistance or take responsibility. Her name was Tracy Adams. She was pronounced dead at the scene. (Within days, two suspects were arrested.)

Roughly 200 miles north of Los Angeles, in the agricultural community of Hanford, a cyclist was hit on Sunday at 4pm by an allegedly drunk driver who left the scene. Local police were able to quickly track down the driver, Arturo Limas, who was so intoxicated that he reportedly couldn’t stand on his own, because the rear bumper of his Nissan Pathfinder, with the license plate still attached, came off at the scene of the crime. The cyclist suffered major leg injuries.

Remember, this is all just one week, in one country.

On a Saturday morning ride in Plano, Texas, an experienced triathlete named Ken Chan was killed by a driver who told police he didn’t see Chan.

On Sunday night in Phoenix, a 14-year-old boy who was riding his bike was hit by the driver of a silver Nissan Sentra who had just run a red light. Despite the injured child and a smashed in windshield, the driver left the scene.

On Monday, a cyclist in Homer, Alaska, was injured by a hit-and-run driver and an 82-year-old cyclist in Boulder, Colorado, was hit by a car and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. In Pensacola, Florida, a 54-year-old cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver, and although local police had found the Dodge Neon involved in the fatal crash, they still were searching for the driver. A man in Maryland was charged with negligent driving and other felonies after allegedly killing a 21-year-old cyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

I could go on, but I suspect you get the point.

The problem goes deeper than all these crashes. My feed is also full of stories about battles over police enforcement and bike lanes and road diets — like the story last week of a protected bike lane in Tempe, Arizona, that is being removed because area residents are aggravated about traffic.

In these stories, on social media, in community meetings, I see countless people who are furious at cyclists — for demanding bike lanes, for using existing bike lanes, for taking the lane, for riding on the sidewalk, for riding slow, for riding fast, for being entitled, for breaking rules, for being self-righteous, for riding two abreast, for wearing spandex or looking like hipsters. People are so mad that they will post tirades in the comments sections of stories about people who have just been killed.

I regularly engage with educated people who angrily refute the underlying science behind Vision Zero — 20 years of data demonstrating that slowing down vehicular traffic saves lives — in a manner that calls to mind climate change deniers brushing aside melting icecaps and madcap hurricanes. I see legions of people complaining about naughty cyclists, seemingly inured to the human costs of distracted, drunk, drugged, speeding or otherwise law-breaking drivers.

The recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, illuminated how the expression of hate — especially about race but also about religion, sexuality, gender and even political orientation — suddenly has been normalized to a disturbing degree. I see a lot of that same hate directed toward cyclists, and an equally disturbing sense of apathy in the general public about that hate. This hate is dangerous and it has consequences.

On one morning commute across Los Angeles this week, I stopped by the corner of Olympic Boulevard and South Ridgeley Drive. Less than a week earlier, a 52-year-old cyclist named John Daniels had been killed trying to cross this stretch of Olympic, a six-lane roadway on which many drivers attain highway speeds. Daniels is the 30th cyclist in Los Angeles County to be killed by someone driving a car this year. His death was not reported by the city’s dominant newspaper, nor covered by a local newscast.

The previous night, a crew had come by and installed a hardtail mountain bike, spray-painted white and festooned with rainbow ribbon. Ghost bikes like this are intended to memorialize a cyclist who has been killed and capture people’s attention about the issue. On this particular Wednesday morning, I stood beside the ghost bike honoring John Daniels’ life — and death — as high-speed congestion raced by.

This is not what I call progress. This is what we’re up against.

  • AC

    I’ve always wondered why we don’t see more civil lawsuits in these cases. Personally I’d be glad to contribute to an advocacy org that would help victims families sue the bejesus out of negligent drivers. It’s certainly disappointing when a cyclist gets tried for murder for a collision with a pedestrian, while motorists kill cyclists without even a citation (mixing countries, I realize, but the attitudes are universal)

    • ibc

      Usually the police don’t even cite drivers who are at fault in collisions where a cyclist is killed or injured. Without a citation, it’s rare that any lawyer will take the case.

    • jules

      Speaking in the Australian context, a lot of people are fuzzy on the law. There are 2 bodies of law: criminal and civil.

      Criminal law includes penalties for culpable, dangerous, careless (and state-based variants of those terms) driving, down to road rules offences (failure to yield, dooring). Police can issue infringements to motorists for breaking road rules or bring prosecutions for more serious offences (the first ones I listed). So often with cycling/motorist collisions, police fail to do that. There are several likely reasons that can combine to explain why that (fails to) occur.

      Civil law allows victims who have suffered losses to take action from those who may be responsible for those losses – through negligence, acts or omissions. This is the area of law that ordinary people have more control over, as you don’t need police to bring a charge on someone. You can sue them yourself. Except that in Australia, the govt got the bright idea of unilaterally deciding to insure motorists (only motorists) for (not quite, but close to) any and all losses arising from their negligence behind the wheel.

      A key intent behind this govt decision was that victims of drivers’ negligence would not be left out of pocket. 3rd party injury insurers would always have deep enough pockets and (in theory) a willingness to pay up. This is a sensible idea. However, an unintended consequence is that it makes drivers unaccountable for the losses suffered by victims of their driving. That is, other than through criminal law enforcement. Which for cyclists, is very patchy.

      The system basically works to protect drivers in almost all circumstances, other than blatant, gross negligence such as being impaired by drugs or alcohol. I suspect this has contributed to a culture of impunity among drivers.

  • Hank Moravec

    As a fellow LA county resident, that photo says it all: look past the ghost bike. If the traffic is moving at any speed there is only a couple of feet available, and look at the poor quality of the road in that gutter.

    Some roads are simply unsafe, and I feel for any cyclist who needs to ride them to work.

    We do need to educate drivers though. They don’t understand that its is in there enlightened self interest for there to be more cyclists. On my commute to work when I ride my bike, even if a car has to slow down or wait to pass – at least they can pass! If I was in my car they would be behind me the whole way. By riding my bike I have made their trip faster, not slower. Sure, I roll through a stop sign. But again, if I was in a car, stopping at the stop sign, the other drivers would not only have to stop at the stop sign but also wait for me in my car to do it. Again, being on a bike I made their trip faster.

    If tomorrow in Los Angeles a third of the population rode bikes to work the drivers would not believe how open the roads would be.

    At the moment only cyclists appreciate this. We do need much better P.R.

    • Larry @CycleItalia

      Good luck with that! A big ask in a country that put Donald Trump in the White House. As I wrote above, there is no cure for stupid.

    • CyclingCraze

      I got t-boned in May by a drive who didn’t see me. It was Sunday 10am only me and her on the road, she stopped got a failure to yield ticket and I got the hospital, bike was totaled.
      In NJ my medical bills went thru my auto insurance (thank goodness I drive, too). I got very very lucky, and I’m back riding as good as ever now.

      I’ve started riding with a bright blinking headlight in addition to my usual bright rear blinking light. I’ve noticed more cars (not all) stop and let me pass when I have the right of way now. And I ride with a brighter jersey and bright mid calf socks, hoping the florescent spinning movement helps too.
      Lights and bright seem to help.

      • Tony Franklin

        Sorry but the lights and hi-vis vest are anecdotal. there’s simply no evidence to prove either of these things work. You’re adding confirmation bias to your account, the statisical chances are that those future encounters would be the same with or without. in fact those with more safety aids (including helmets) take sub consciously more risk when cycling, as indeed those around you). hence why helmet wearers are at more risk of impacts/collisions/single person incidents than non wearers and why higher rate wearing countries show no decreases in injry or death rates compared to countries that don’t wear or wear helmets in much lower %. Putting the onus of responsibility onto the vulnerable NEVER works out well for the vulnerable, not just at individual level by population/societal levels too.

        • Graham Austin

          I’m unsure of your point about helmet wearing. Do helmet wearers take more risks? What are you calling a risk? From experience very few crashes result in heads contacting anything and deep bruising or broken bones are much more likely. It may be true that fast/serious cyclists are more likely to wear helmets – some clubs or events insist on it but those are the sorts of cyclists who are more aware of the risks anyway. In Holland few people wear helmets but they mainly pootle about on big slow bikes on designated cycle paths (lucky lot). I wear a helmet and it has only hit anything once – and not hard enough to dent it even. I mainly wear it to make a good example for children and because I’d be cross if I did hit my head without one on. Somewhat like wearing a seat belt in a car. I’m a lot more worried about other more common injuries though – and no helmet will stop a broken wrist or collar bone.

        • CyclingCraze

          My whole post was obviously anecdotal and biased in the first person.
          And you list no statistical evidence (for the human bike riding population) to support your any of your unsourced “statistics”.

  • Tim Rowe

    It’s not helped by the fact that the behavior of the general public and their attitudes is considered acceptable, even legal. Imagine if you took the comments you saw thrown at cyclists on social media and simply changed the reference to a cyclist to, say… a black people. “They deserve to be run over”. “They should have to pay rego”. “Hope someone kills them”. Why is that kind of commentary acceptable because of an activity a person participates in, yet not when it’s directed because of a genetic attribute? Simply because one can be changed by not participating? How is that an acceptable train of thought.

    The change that needs to happen is for that kind of hate speech to be made criminal. That people need to start going to jail over the things they say encouraging others to kill people. That will result in only part of, but the start of the change required.

    • jules

      it’s impacticable to criminalise hate speech against cyclists. I think it should be a crime, but you can’t put 10,000 people in jail for writing dumb stuff on the internet.

      an alternative is to put social pressure on people. the Herald Sun had a great editorial yesterday highlighting this issue. the more ‘sensible’ voices we hear advocating for cycling, the better.

      • zosim

        Actually you CAN put people in jail for saying dumb stuff on the internet. It happens. The key point is very rarely does it happen in issues where there isn’t some fuss created by the group impacted by that. Martin Shkreli just went down because of a tweet that broke his bail conditions and there are loads of situations where this happens. However, the first step would be news outlets policing their comments (NOT switching them off) and replacing comments like that with links to their acceptable use policy, banning repeat offenders and/or reporting their comments to the police. Sadly though, this would impact ad revenue and so they’ll never do it.

        Currently, blaming victims is working well as clickbait so it continues unabated.

    • Spider

      I often think that….replace the world bike riders with ‘women, gay or black’ in there and it is hate speak. We are the final allowable 2nd class citizenship in Australia.

      I think it’s part of the some Australian’s psyche that they need to hate (how do we know that we’re number 1 unless there is a number 2) and the political correctness causes them frustration which they are socially allowed to take out on the cyclists. They aren’t allowed to put the other groups down anymore so let’s pick on the cyclists.

  • While I agree with Peter’s sentiment (however dark a picture it paints), I personally don’t have that much of a problem with drivers on the road. I’ve been riding on the road for 25 years and things have probably gotten better for me, not worse. And I truly believe this comes down to my own experience, awareness and choices on the road that mitigate the risks. There’s not doubt that random things go wrong that are completely out of your control, and I fear that I’m jinxing my own luck by even talking about this. But doing things like designing my route to be the safest possible, paying particular attention to certain vehicles and behavior, avoid riding at certain times of the day, showing some presence on the road, etc. Almost every time I get in a situation that is dangerous, I can think back to a decision I made that brought me here. No, it’s not my fault, but I’m often the one who can control it by my decisions on the road.

    This morning riding to work on the bike path and I see someone riding 10 feet over on a busy road. Why would you do that when there’s a bike path right beside? Yes it’s his right to ride there, but a decision that only increases his risks.

    Not trying to blame the victim at all. I completely understand that things happen out of your control. All I’m saying is that wise decisions can reduce your risks.

    Ride safe folks.

    • winkybiker

      For me it has definitely become better on the roads not worse. The main factor behind that change was my decision to leave Australia, which is perhaps the most cyclist-hating country in the world.

      • Spider

        25 years of economic prosperity, war-free & safe, democratically elected political system….sounds like utopia….that’s why I’m shocked at the anger and stupidity out there.

        Perhaps these fantastic conditions and living in one the greatest countries on earth has spoiled us to the point where we rile about the smallest things?

        Exposure to under-developed or war-town countries may alter people’s attitudes and levels of gratitude.

    • Larry @CycleItalia

      I have a BIG problem with – “All I’m saying is that wise decisions can reduce your risks” because the angry motorist thinks you’ve made an unwise decision to be out there on a bicycle in his/her way (as they say) to start with. No matter where you are cycling, the average dolt behind the wheel of a car (in the USA) thinks you pretty much deserve to be hit, since if you had any sense you’d be stuck in traffic like them. As cyclists know, the roads were paved as a result of cyclists actions but “The road is for cars and trucks, so get out of my way!” idea will be a hard one to put down in the USA where the conventional wisdom says nobody walks or rides a bike unless they’re poor or have lost their driving license for some reason.

      • Wily_Quixote

        I think that there are two sides to the argument – both with some validity.

        I agree that we shouldn’t be deterred from the road as the more assertive cyclists there are, the safer it is for everyone.

        I do unconsciously, though, avoid roundabouts where I can as, in Australia, they funnel competitive drivers, vying for incremental time gains, into a space where they don’t have the skill, care or attention to safely co-exist with cyclists. it’s maddening to think this is the case and they ought to drive with more skill and attention, but my being there will not change their behaviour and only exposes me to increased risk.

        I have also taken to wearing ‘civvies’ on my commute (that is baggies and t-shirts) as lycra is perceived by many pedestrians and drivers as an enemy uniform.

        • marc

          Isn’t it interesting that what you wear while riding can alter a driver’s perception of the rider; that somehow because a rider is in lycra it’s seemingly more acceptable to ‘buzz them’, as if they’re less at risk in same way. Not being sexist, but being male and in lycra definitely increases the chances of being buzzed I’m guessing.

          I believe strongly in reducing the risk as much as possible so will deliberately avoid certain roads in Melbourne, as it’s definitely not worth the risk; the consequence is far too high.

          Does anyone else have those days when you have a funny feeling that something might happen, so you avoid a certain route/road? I find I have this quite a lot, and always go with the gut on these days.

          • Wily_Quixote

            After reading a few studies on the subject I am of the opinion that having the word ‘police’, or even a blue and white checked band, on your jersey is the surest way to be treated with due care and attention.

            it’s amazing how subliminal messages can become liminal.

            • Luke Bartlett

              i like that idea! sneaky blue and white hatch on the jersey

            • Larry @CycleItalia

              Interesting theory. Perhaps that works on OZ but I can remember the “LA Sheriff’s Cycling Team” with a big yellow star on the jersey. Lots of jokes were made about more respect from motorists but there was nothing to it. By the time the motorist would notice any sort of law enforcement identification they’ve already decided “Your narrow, lycra-clad ass is in my way. You obviously are just out here having fun while I am doing something much more important, so get the F-K outta my way!”
              I’ve found the problem to be worse in more economically unequal areas…a cyclist on the road is either in the way of some fat-cat in his overpriced German car speeding on his way to meet with his lawyer or banker or in the way of the poor shlub in the beat-up pickup truck going to clean the guy’s pool. Jealousy creates animosity and cyclists out enjoying the day or avoiding the stop-and-go traffic are an easy target.

          • Daniel

            To add to this… Daily I experience 3 levels of care from motorists:
            1. When riding with my kids, on commuter, in street clothes – motorists and pedestrians give way (in unexpected places), smile, never buzz, etc.
            2. When riding on commuter, in street clothes – motorists rarely buzz but rarely smile or be courteous.
            3. In lycra, etc. – open hate, cut me off, accelerate past aggressively, etc.
            My response to these experiences is what Justin (below) suggests. I try to be courteous, smile, be patient, wave, thank, etc. Basically stuff to humanise me underneath the helmet. It doesn’t always work but I feel better then open warfare.

          • Tony Franklin

            helmets are the biggest problem, it automatically designates you as a ‘cunt’, ‘wanker’, lycra lout’ and other negative/threatening descriptives. Not only that but both the rider AND those presenting the harm are effective psychologically from the ‘safety’ aid being worn. commonly know as risk compensation (Risk homeostasis to give it its correct term), the effect is usually sub conscious but is shown to be massively detrimental to the overall safety of people on bikes, both of the lycra variety and those just pootling to the shops for a pint of milk.
            All the whilst the onus of safety is pushed onto the vulnerable instead of the authorities putting that responsibility on those presenting the harm. This is akin to telling rape victims it’s their own fault for not wearing an anti rape device or wearing the wrong clothes or walking in the ‘wrong’ area at X time of day. similarly blaming stab or gunshot victims for not wearing a stab/bullet proof vest.

            Yet some people riding bikes who believe that wearing helmets and hi-vis make a difference and indeed the police and government at all levels will place blame onto those vulnerable on our roads and mitigate the actions of those that kill and maim despite no clear evidence those adornments work (the evidence suggests the contrary). Why is that only applied to people riding bicycles?
            I ride on high density traffic roads, I’ll ride on high speed dual carriageways, country roads and wherever I need to go by the most direct route at whatever time I want. Incidents in my circa 190,000 miles (over 30+ years) mainly happen in built up areas during the day when traffic is light. I’ll not be forced from the roads and I won’t be forced to wear XX clothing or plastic hat. I am a human being going to wherever that is, respect me or you are a criminal, it can’t be any simpler.

            • Doug Moore

              I love my helmet.

              It has two large dents that saved me from brain injury when a was “doored” some time ago. I have since started wearing a new one.

              Drivers can label me what they like, but “still alive” will have to be one of them.

        • pedr09

          Wily, it has long been clear to me that being in lycra is tribal and marks you out as fair game for ridicule, abuse and if it should come to pass somehow, serious injury or death. Motorists are always banging on about cyclists breaking the laws but every cyclists knows it’s nothing to do with the laws, it’s all about your tribe and the dehumanisation that takes place in motorist’s minds when they see lycra on two wheels.

    • Wade, my experience is generally similar. There are, from time to time, rude and ignorant people who think it’s fun to scare cyclists. There are impatient and distracted drivers everywhere. But as a general rule my experience has been that if I ride defensively, stay aware of hazards, use my lights, wave, nod, say thanks, and so on, it’s a pleasure to ride my bike. (At the moment in Brisbane my biggest issue on the bike is magpies!)

      I think Peter is right to be disturbed – perhaps even outraged – that authorities are so apparently indifferent to the seemingly appalling miscarriage of justice associated with cyclists’ deaths. We all should be. But to me, such an article only creates more furious “in-group” head-nodding and more division and anger at the “others”.

      On a recent trip to the USA I cycled through Utah’s Rocky Mountain areas (the same canyons that the recent Tour of Utah went through). Some of the roads were busy and had no shoulder (like from Logan to Bear Lake, or up past Sundance in Provo Canyon). Others were almost empty (like the top of American Fork Canyon). Regardless, road users were polite and courteous. And yet, others will ride those same roads and feel in fear of their lives.

      Ultimately, we can control our behaviour and our responses to others’ behaviour. That’s about it. We can’t fix the “others”. But by being a courteous and patient cyclist (even when they tick you off), you make yourself a “human” to them, and they might just treat you better.

      • Wily_Quixote

        I wave and smile to drivers when they don’t pull out in front of me at intersections. Humanising cyclists is important I think. behind the mirror shades and lycra is a person you don’t want to kill.

        • spicelab

          I’m really conflicted about doing this, because it often feels like “thanks for not killing me!” and reinforces the unequal hierarchy on the road.

          • BenW

            I do it too, and I wave to people who I’ve “held up” if they’ve had to slow down and then pass me in a sensible place (instead of on a narrow bit of road with a traffic island in the middle.)

            I will admit to a little bit of annoyance at other cyclists “not doing it right”, though. Not like “The Rules” kind of “doing it right”, but basic things. Riding in the dark in all black with no lights, for starters.

          • Wes

            Agreed, on a 1 to 1 level a nice wave or nod to someone doing the right thing feels fine but I never do that in my car or in other situations where people are required to follow standards of conduct to not endanger others.

            It does feel a bit like saying “Thanks for not killing me … this time.” :/

      • Steak

        Hi Justin. Peter (the author) here. Thanks for the note. I think trying to compare your experiences in Utah to a place like Los Angeles is tricky. I used to live in a suburban part of Pennsylvania and I used to think like that. The risk that riders in big U.S cities, particularly one with an ingrained car culture like LA, is off the charts. You may disagree, of course, but I’m not out to create more head-nodding or division — I think cycling enthusiasts need to know what some of us are facing.

    • Jim

      I agree that its better than it was 15 years ago in Melbourne. I find that with a backpack on and therefore obviously a commuter my ride on some of the busiest roads is fine. The weekend is different. I suspect it is because I’m using the road as a recreation space and therefore there is a lack of recognition that we are allowed to use the roads for that purpose – I think it is viewed as if it were a protest march that blocks the road to make a point.

    • I commute on roads and bike paths most days and do all I can to mitigate the risks by choosing quite streets, staying visible etc. Almost 99% of drivers are great. It’s the 1% that really scare me. It’s also somehow become ok to dislike cyclists, and it’s this attitude that really annoys me. An angry driver just won’t understand our point of view unless they get out on the road and experience all that cycling has to offer. My hope is that more drivers become cyclists. I think that’s one of the main reasons it’s got better in recent years. More cyclists = safer cycling, at least where attitudes towards cyclists are concerned.

      Better infrastructure like bike lanes/paths etc (apart from providing a safer riding environment) will hopefully attract more cyclists.

    • jules

      I agree Wade. As an ‘experienced’ cyclist, I have experienced similar to you. When I talk to inexperienced cyclists about their experiences (that’s 3 times I’ve said ‘experience’) and observe their riding, the most striking thing is how they seem to have more bad luck with motorists, near misses and crashes. Experience (damn) counts for a lot.

      But having said that, it doesn’t help inexperienced cyclists.

      Also, I still have the occasional barney with ‘bad’ motorists. In my assessment, when they’ve done something aggressive or negligent that has placed me in danger.

      • BenW

        Entirely agree. My girlfriend bought her first bike as an adult a couple of months back (Specialized Sirrus Sport Disc – not bad as far as hybrids go) to do a 5-mile-each-way commute on and she has way worse luck on the roads than I do – and this is despite wearing a lot of reflective and bright gear to ride in and having powerful lights. Experience counts for a lot, as does riding confidently and assertively (though not arrogantly) and those two come with time.

    • Luke Bartlett

      bike paths – not the safest place to be either… i find cars more predictable than path-dwellers, especially the old, “this is the exact point at which I have reached half way on this walk and i shall turn around ASAP” move. in saying that, big difference in Kinetic energy :s

      • pedr09

        I get you Luke. I switched from the road to the bike path along Beaconsfield Pde in Melbourne for a week and nearly had 3 serious accidents. Mothers unloading young children from the car right next to the bike path, people wandering from the cafe, texting on their phone right across the bike path without looking (and then abusing you), other riders overtaking each other and misjudging it. The road by comparison had been completely uneventful for 6 years. On the road, cars go forward, that’s about it. On a bike path, all kind of crazy shite happens, all the time.

      • RedMercury

        Take many of motorists complaints about cyclists and you’ll hear cyclists offer the same complaints about pedestrians on shared-use paths.

        Cyclists are unpredictable. They go too slow. They block the lane.
        Pedestrians are unpredictable. They go too slow. They block the lane.

        I’ve seen cyclists do “punishment passes” of pedestrians. I’ve seen cyclists “honk their horn” (eg, ring their bell) as they come up on pedestrians–y’know, just to let them know they’re coming (eg, “Get out of my way!”). And I’ve heard many cyclists complain about pedestrians walking two-or-three abreast and “blocking the lane.”

        And, you know, cyclists could do things like ride slowly and cautiously. “But, hey, I’m commuting here! I gotta get to work!” Or “riding slowly and cautiously could seriously affect my Strava time!” And, of course, when there’s a collision? “The pedestrian stepped right out in front of me!”

        But on the street? “How dare you honk your horn at me! My safety is more important than your convenience! You should be watching out for me!”

        • Wes

          As far as the bell thing, many locales have rules that require audible notification on passing peds on a multi-use trail. Conversely, most locales have the exact opposite type of regulations regarding horn use on cars (i.e. it’s usually illegal to honk your horn just to say “I’m passing you!”)

          You’re right about the other behaviors of bikes and pedestrians in shared areas but bell’s are not the equivalent to car horns in practice or regulation.

    • Steak

      Hi Wade, Peter here. I appreciate your point of view and admit I looked at things that way for decades. But then I moved to Los Angeles three years ago and realized that in some big cities, there are many instance where riders have no safe choices. If I want to ride from my house to my office, the best you can do is mitigate risk and be careful…but it’s still unreasonably dangerous. I am not as control of my safety as I should be.

      • Admittedly Melbourne has a very good cycling infrastructure that allows me to make choices. I’m not familiar with LA by bike but it would certainly be a shame to see a cyclist turn into a non-cyclist because of the conditions you describe. I’ll count myself lucky that I live here.

        • Greg Fahy

          Different cities / countries make a huge difference.

          I lived and rode in Melbourne for years (including work commutes) and riding my bike was always the best part of my day. I did apply some of Wade’s tips like picking certain roads at certain times or using bike paths at times when commuting but in general riding there is easy. Even being passed by the car clubs on the road up to Monbulk on a Sunday morning was never an issue.

          I then lived in Sydney for 3 years and cycling became the most stressful thing in my life. By the time I left I’d barely ridden my bike in six months. The amount of animosity towards cyclists by other road users and the lack of options for avoiding that (in the eastern suburbs at least) is both scary and depressing.

          The first part of this year we lived in East Cork in Ireland where there was zero infrastructure for cycling and usually none for pedestrians as well. It was mostly narrow country lanes with plenty of potholes and cracks. Interestingly, I felt completely safe riding there as road users are completely accustomed to have to slow and carefully pass ALL other road users be they pedestrians, cyclists, animals, other cars, school buses and tractors. I experienced the same in backcountry roads in Spain, France and Belgium this year as well.

          My personal experience matches with the theory that slowing traffic improves safety and utility for all road users and the best example of that is our new home in the Netherlands. It’s true that there is amazing cycling infrastructure here, but it’s also quite common to ride on streets and roads where there is no bike path or lane, but where the traffic design ensures that vehicles move slowly. My kids ride to school in all sorts of conditions, and I always emphasise with them the importance of being responsible for their own and others safety as they are now part of the “traffic” but it’s great to live in a place where we don’t need a car and our kids can get about the city safely because the city has been designed for that to happen.

          But back to the author’s point – people assume that the Netherlands has always been a country of cyclists and while it’s true there is a long history and culture of using the bike as transport, it’s also the case that as cars became more affordable and popular in the 70s things could have very easily gone the other way. As roads started to prioritise car traffic, deaths and injuries to cyclists and pedestrians increased.

          Fortunately, Dutch society AND the government saw the threat in this trend and consciously chose to reverse it by prioritising cycling infrastructure over roads designed for cars. The cycling nirvana we have here today exists not because it’s flat here, or the distances are short or that it’s part of the culture. It’s because of a conscious choice and government action to make it so.

          The same needs to happen elsewhere because mother nature knows, we need more people to ride bikes and fewer to drive cars.

    • I think it’s interesting to reflect on whether it has gotten better or worse over the years, having ridden on roads for 20 years. At the same time, I think these simple dichotomies are not useful, but perhaps only serve to reduce my increased sense of mortality salience while riding.

      In general, I feel that things are better. At the same time I also know that this can change in an instant due to driver distraction – my greatest fear is being hit by a car from behind, or one passing close by, rather than failing to pay attention to what’s in front or around me.

      To that end, I feel that this level of uncontrollable accident has increased, due to the number of drivers, distraction, and innatention – irrespective of driver attitudes. As said in other responses, too many gadgets or devices for drivers to play with has changed the landscape. Also, these days it’s too simple to drive a car, that I can see why some drivers can space out – I often do. Driving a manual and matching gears to revs is a thing of the past.

      So personally, I think it’s both. Drivers generally are giving riders (well em) more space, but sadly all it takes is one who doesn’t.

    • Don Cafferty

      Like you Wade, I factor a number of things when I set out to ride that include time of day, day of week, route and whatever. For me and I believe for others, I find the number of factors to be increasing and possibly the amount of riding time that can be attained as a result. Time of year is even a factor. I literally don’t want to be caught “dead” in front of a motorist during Christmas shopping season when for all purposes we should be enjoying a relaxed time of year. Where I live, the roadway has become a free-for-all. Rules are not enforced and users of the road take advantage of it. My point is that it is wise to reduce one’s risk but an awful lot of risk remains and it seems to be increasing.

    • Agreed, Wade. In Los Angeles, there are few places to ride off-road. And the on-street “bike routes” are few and not contiguous. This increases the risk to cyclists, because path and lane options are limited (at least in west and central L.A. where the writer, and I, live).

    • Carly Trish

      I think the issue with this way of thinking is that our problem lies in the way drivers view us, and not the other way around. You could be doing all of the things you just listed (“designing my route to be the safest possible, paying particular attention to certain vehicles and behavior, avoid riding at certain times of the day, showing some presence on the road, etc”), and still be killed by a driver who is not conditioned to look for cyclists on the road. I do see that you acknowledged this, but for me, it is where that reasoning ends. We can’t control it because the culture is not currently on our side.

    • Tony Franklin

      As an experienced road rider of 30+years and circa 190,000 miles in the UK (& plenty in many other countries) it really doesn’t make a huge amount of difference in certain instances where due to those presenting the harm being so out of control, so negligent you cannot avoid collision or being hurt.
      As for you saying don’t ride at certain times of day, that’s like telling women not to walk down xx street in case they get raped.
      Yes you can control some things, however ceding ALL the time only gives the impression that that is acceptable ALL the time.
      And if you are in a motorvehicle and need to be in a certain position on the road because that’s the direction you’re going would you move off the road and onto a side street that doesn’t take you where you want to and would be slower and more convaluted as many cycle lanes are? No you wouldn’t, so why ask people on bikes to do that if you wouldn’t in a car or a van or a lorry? This is exactly the attitude that gets us nowhere, ALWAYS ceding priority, always being forced off the road, always accepting others negligent and dangerous behaviour. And the police just feed from it, because they are motorists primarily and because you suck it up that is the expected norm. KNOW YOUR PLACE, INTHE GUTTER or some shitty cycle lane that doesn’t go anywhere!

    • Jon Thornton

      I choose to do a lot of my riding on quiet country lanes. Sometimes, I’ll ride for hours without seeing a car. In Victoria, we are blessed with a massive network of quiet country roads which are only used by local property owners and adventurous cyclists. Gippsland and the Central Highlands are my favourite quiet regions. Both are only a one hour drive from Melbourne.

    • Doug Moore

      Wade, I like your comment. For every motorist that flips me the bird, there are another 100 that give me courteous room when passing, or other like manners.

      And, yes experience helps so much! Cycling with my nephew, the poor kid has to listen to me go on and on about what to look for as we approach an intersection, even though we have the green light. He’s starting to understand, though. Another cyclist out and about, one less car (when he gets old enough to drive :)

  • Curnonsky

    A major factor – at least in L.A. – is that law enforcement will not ticket drivers for endangering cyclists until the cyclist has been injured or killed (and frequently not even then). The subset of motorists that hates cyclists and wants to teach them a lesson knows full well that they won’t pay any price for this – in fact, they are fully convinced they are in the right. And there all too many cops who think cycling is a foolish, risky activity that doesn’t deserve the protection of the law. Entitlement plus impunity equals white bikes all over the city.

    • Larry @CycleItalia

      Exactly! I can still remember the CHP officer’s “Well, I wouldn’t ride a bike on this road” crack when he finally showed up to record details when my wife was “boated” off the road. A cyclist further back on the same road arrived to say the obnoxious prick towing a pleasure boat had tried to take him off the road as well. I don’t know how in the USA one can create the idea that the “roads are for everyone” when so many still yell at cyclists to “Get up on the sidewalk where you belong!” As someone once said, there’s no cure for stupid.

  • VELOcamp

    Great article, if not utterly depressing.

    Unfortunately, I feel that although things on the road have become safer with upgraded infrastructure etc, I also feel that driver attitude has worsened immensely.

    I reckon this can be blamed on the rise of social media and the mob mentality.

    On the one hand, people these days are so desperate to stay on top of their newsfeed that it is becoming more surprising when a driver is NOT on their phone, or doesn’t have it in their lap, whilst driving.

    On the other hand, on social media, access to hate speech is so easy to find. You only need to read the comments on Facebook when a newspaper (rarely) publishes a report on an accident involving a cyclist. Everyone has a voice that they can amplify to other like minded individuals – therefore if you “hate” cyclists, you can find thousands of others who also “hate” cyclists and can rile each other up. This provides people with a perception that their view is the only view, and the view of the masses, which is a dangerous precedent, especially when brought into real life.

    It reminds me of the immediate demise in driver attitude towards cyclists when the new NSW laws came in, massively increasing fines for cyclists for petty misdemeanours. The perception on the driver side was that they had won, and that the state had just given them an excuse to treat cyclists with a massive lack of respect, and effectively treat them like shit. Sad.

  • Doubtful Guest

    When I look at a road like the one pictured, I don’t think to myself “I have a right to ride here.” Instead I think it would be risky and selfish to ride that road and slow down a lane of traffic.

    There’s no easy answer in LA. I used to think road diets were a solution, but in places like Playa Vista and the northeast SF Valley, people are furious at having lanes removed; they despise cyclists for lengthening their commutes.

    Human nature being what it is, I think it’s going to be f*cked until we have widespread driverless cars.

    • Steak

      Worth nöting that on the road pictured (Olympic), the rider was killed just trying to cross the street. I cross this stretch twice a day and it can be bonkers. I think most people in this part of LA aren’t asking for a bike lane on Olympic — they’re hoping for safe passage. But if folks are driving 65mph it’s hard. Thanks. Peter (the author)

  • dllm

    Well said. Same things happening in Hong Kong. The problem is worse as most drivers don’t ride and riders don’t drive. Plus most people are inconsiderate and always put their own right of use at top. No constructive conversation could be made between the camps. No one wants to cooperate with the others. I can’t see things improving in the near future, which is sad.

  • De Mac

    I recently holidayed in California (Anaheim) and Hawaii (Oahu-Waikikii). I didn’t ride in California owing to competing priorities, but rode around 250Km in the week I spent in Waikikii. The motorists there were fantastic towards me as a cyclist, displaying courtesy and consideration – even on limited space roads, in busy traffic periods. I have seen much worse at home in Melbourne – we have some real dills here, who are so engaged in their own self-interest, they have little consideration for ANYONE other than themselves….

    • Tim Rowe

      Yeah, I rode from Hilo to the top of Mauna Kea on the Big Island and for the most part motorists were more unsure what to do and how to drive around me more than they were deliberately malicious. They were generally pretty good when I rode between Hilo and Kulani as well.

  • Y arb

    Excellent article which captures my experience of riding in the U.S.

    I think it’s important to distinguish between “leisure cyclists” who don’t ride much in traffic (to and from the group ride, more or less), and everyday people who just want to use bikes to get around. I am both of those, but most people are only one or the other.

    Both groups have bad experiences with drivers, but the leisure cyclists tend to spend much more time not in fear of their lives.

    If we want the benefits that cycling brings to society, it’s the everyday “just get around” riders we need to encourage. Cycling as a whole may be growing, but if all those extra riders are just riding in the burbs or the countryside on weekends, and of course reading Cyclingtips, then it won’t help. And by “encourage” I mean design our built environments, and write and enforce our laws, to protect and safeguard active travel and not sitting in cars.

    I live in Denver, by many measures a fairly “progressive” city, but quite poor for cycling and there has been little or no growth in utility cycling here in the last five years. Sure, lots more weekend riders and mountain bikers and gravel riders… but the roads are as deadly as ever.

  • A handful of studies that may be of interest:

    This one highlights that the presence of an oncoming vehicle was the factor that most influenced the maneuver, whereas neither vehicle speed, lane width, shoulder width nor posted speed limit significantly affected the driver comfort zone or the overtaking dynamics. Note that it’s a small sample of only 145 overtaking maneuvers. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0001457515301585

    This one suggests whether you wear a helmet or not (and most of us do), cars will pass the same way. How close we ride to the kerb, vehicle size, and location of riding do impact, however. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3783373/

    This press release about Walker’s “clothing” study highlights that regardless of what we wear (in response to previous comment from Wily_Quixote), 1-2% of motorists will pass within 50cms of us: http://www.bath.ac.uk/news/2013/11/26/overtaking-cyclists/

    • Wily_Quixote

      Yes, irrespective of what we wear a percentage of drivers will always pass closely but in high viz or with police written on your jersey in general passing distance is greater.

  • OverIt

    I think everything in this article and the root of most if not all the modern worlds problems can be summed up by 2 words. chronic issues.

    NARCISSISM & APATHY.

    These chronic issues are plaguing all of society, and have turned many people (unknowingly), to varying levels of sociopath like behavior.

    • jules

      yes, indeed. the treatment of cyclists is just a symptom of how people behave when they believe they’re not being judged. humans instinctively believe that mistreating a members of a minority group is more acceptable, as it’s less likely to offend the majority. we’ve evolved to understand the folly of that instinct, but we lapse back into it. I find it amusing to see people with social media profiles of “Equal Love” or “peace” railing against cyclists. way to miss the point..

    • Simon Wile

      THIS. A million times this. I AM BUSY. I AM IN A HURRY. I DESERVE THIS LANE. I DON’T CARE ABOUT YOU. I WILL NOT BE PENALISED FOR KILLING YOU.
      All about me me me.

    • Daniel

      I have a slight variation. In Melbourne the combination of road congestion and work, family, and personal, stress means that people are trying to squeeze too much out of their day/ week/ year/ life. They don’t have the capacity to see the big picture i.e., 2 seconds of slowing to give way to a cyclist won’t make any difference but it will be safer for the dad, brother, uncle, son, mate.

      • jules

        I’ve never really bought the argument that it’s about being delayed by cyclists. I’ve always felt it was about the lack of respect implied by drivers having to yield to vulnerable cyclists. The temptation to use their physical advantage is strong.

      • BenW

        “They don’t have the capacity to see the big picture i.e., 2 seconds of
        slowing to give way to a cyclist won’t make any difference but it will
        be safer for the dad, brother, uncle, son, mate.”

        Exactly this. It’s not just cyclists though – these same people’s driving can affect other drivers too. My girlfriend can attest to a common thing I say while driving: “leave five minutes earlier, mate; then you won’t be in such a hurry”.

  • Jon Thornton

    I’ve just returned from a 10 day 1,000km cycling holiday in Far North Queensland. Minimum passing distance laws are in effect in Queensland. Most drivers put two wheels over the centre line to pass me. A lot of drivers put four wheels over the centre line. When it was unsafe to pass, most drivers waited.

    Minimum passing distance laws seem to have a calming effect on drivers. When the law requires drivers to slow down and wait for a safe moment to pass, drivers seem to experience less stress. A reduction in driver stress seems to lead to a reduction in driver anger and cyclist hate. I would never have guessed that forcing drivers to pass safely would make drivers happier and more relaxed, but this seems to have happened in Far North Queensland. I hope Daniel Andrews reads this.

    • BenW

      Interesting. How often did you see the police in Far North Queensland?

      If there was such a law here in the UK, it would basically be unenforcable due to a lack of police around to do anything about it.
      As an (admittedly anecdotal) example: as it stands, you’re supremely unlucky if you’re caught using a mobile while driving. I see several people every day doing that on my half hour driven commute, despite it being 6 points (out of 12 before theoretical* suspension) and £200 fine. I rarely see a police car, yet live round the corner from both the county headquarters and a big police station. There’s studies and figures suggesting people simply don’t care about the phone law over here, and there’s plenty more that are reguarly ignored too (under-taking, tailgating, and so on).

      *theoretical because judges often won’t remove your license if your livelihood depends on it, so there’s drivers long past the suspension amount of 12 who are still on the roads.

      • Jon Thornton

        I didn’t see many police in FNQ.

  • Wookie

    There might be a way to explain how both the author’s point-of view, and Wade’s (articulated below), could BOTH be true, at the same time; There is, I think, this dynamic playing out, across all facets of society, culture politics, etc., but I’ll try to articulate it in the cycling context…
    The people who engage in serious hatred and hate-speech (and violence) toward cyclists, are dwindling, as a percentage of the population overall. But as they dwindle, and edge closer to defeat, they are lashing out harder and more frequently (you can see the same thing happening with climate change deniers, for example, or, in Australia, people who oppose same sex-marriage). Thus you can have a situation where, as Wade described, things ARE getting better overall, but those random, left-field incidents where a cyclist is maimed, murdered, or slaughtered are also getting more frequent, or worse in the level of malice/carelessness involved.
    Broadly, my experience is the same as Wade’s (I also live in Melbourne), but the extremity of some of the incidents I see has become more breathtaking. As mentioned, I suspect this aspect of Cycling is a microcosm of a broader dynamic occurring everywhere… Just a thought/theory.

  • Luke Bartlett

    I don’t know if its 50/50 distracted driving vs intentionally abusing cyclists but either way it presents a huge barrier for entry into the sport. If you’re on the road you deal with cars and if you’re on the shared (pedestrian dominated) cycle ways you’re at the peril of walkers/dogs/prams…

    I think ‘road nouse’ on the part of the cyclist is more important than anything else when it comes to cycling. i do everything i can to keep my safety in my hands, even while riding on the road. be safe, be seen, be as predictable as possible, attempt to predict driver behaviour. I can’t count the amount of times I’ve seen a car and predict it was going to turn in front of me/pull out/cut me off etc. You develop a gut feel and listen to it because it’s really your brain looking at how the car is moving, how the driver has been responding previously. you get the same thing when driving, you see a car pull up at an intersection and for some reason you feel they’re going to pull out in front and when they do you’ve already started breaking.

    Stay Safe!

    • OverIt

      I agree, and do just you to avoid issues. But sometimes it’s simply exhausting. My ride to/from work is supposed to be part therapy, not mental anguish. Chris Boardman mads good comments to this effect http://road.cc/content/news/228606-boardman-says-cycling-british-roads-mentally-exhausting
      It’s really only on the bike path devoid of any interaction with cars, that one can truly enjoy the ride, but not all of us have a 100% path route available. Mine is perhaps 80-90%, but damn, that stress/danger of that 10% is ridiculas.

  • Roman Pohorecki

    In this country if you want to kill someone, run them over in your car and claim it was an accident. You can kill a cycling mother of two and a get a 2 year sentence in Michigan. Or you can be high as a kite and drive 50mph over an engineer and get 3 years in Washington.

    Drivers have little to fear.

  • Peter Moline

    I suspect that social media has played its part in fostering / encouraging the type of antisocial behaviour that some people display on the roads. Some of the FB pages are echo chambers of derogatory and incendiary language, where anyone who might dare to express a rational counter opinion is soon banned. People can and do share videos of cyclists being hit by cars, and every second comment is “the lycra f*cktard deserved it”.
    Ten or so years ago, someone might have shared a story with their mates after work over a beer, about a crash they saw – but it would soon be forgotten. But today, when it is so easy to share and re-post video, these things have a life of their own. I genuinely don’t understand the people who express this sort of hatred.

  • Frank Kotter

    Great, difficult article and the comments below are insightful. Yes, perspective is very locally based and when I first landed in Europe and started a life here 15 years ago, I felt like I was in heaven after suffering through cycling in the Midwest USA.

    I do have my own perspective to add: for the past 10 years, I have ridden extensively in multiple locations around Europe as I work on a project basis and always bring my commuter and a road bike to each new temporary home. In each and every location, it has gotten worse out there. For anyone not in Europe, you may see it as the nirvana and high water mark, and it is. However, despite vast improvements in infrastructure since I first arrived, drivers have gotten shockingly more aggressive here in addition to being distracted through mobiles.

    And yes, Peter, even here I now have 30s on my road bike and pretty much stick to farm paths and gravel trails. It’s not just LA, man and it’s not us, it’s them….

    • Steak

      Thanks Frank. Appreciate the broader context. -Peter

  • Doug Moore

    Like the author, I too cycle across Los Angles to and from my work. Eagle Rock to USC. And back. We swim with the sharks.

    I have been thinking of this polarization. The drivers vs. anything in their way – not just cyclists. Other slower drivers. Pedestrians. Delivery and construction vehicles. Crosswalks. Even traffic cops.

    Where is this disdain coming from? I think it’s that the car culture has outgrown itself in our city.

    It seems to me – because of the massive urban sprawl, and housing crisis, and lack of sufficient capacity of public transportation, and short-sightedness of our urban planners – there is a VERY REAL DESPERATION when getting behind the wheel.

    Commuters hate their commuting life. The flow of workers in and out of our city is horribly broken:

    – I live too far from work – there’s nothing I can do about that.
    – My work is too far from my home or kids school – there’s nothing I can do about that
    – I wish I could work from home once in a while, but am too afraid to ask my boss
    – I must get there on time, no matter what – it’s just the way it is
    – Going faster is better, no matter what –
    – As long as I don’t actually hit anything, I keep going.
    – Even if I do, I may just keep going
    – I hate my commute so badly, but I won’t actually do anything meaningful to try to change it
    – I am convinced that a long, stressful commute is the only solution for me right now

    Indeed, this is what we’re up against, the way I see it.

    Good article, Mr. Flax.

    • Steak

      I appreciate the note, Doug. Everything you say is spot on. Very articulate. Thanks for taking the time to express that. -Peter

      • Doug Moore

        Thanks, and you know – it’s interesting because I also drive in this city. Sure, I like to think of my life as ‘car-lite’ but still got to get behind the wheel for lots of reasons.

        While in my old 4Runner, the mob mentality of rushing for yellow lights, right turns at high speeds, maneuvering around slower traffic – I become one of the disdained! I too easily get sucked into the mindless driver mentality.

        I have to make a conscious effort to slow down and relax. It starts by leaving home way earlier than I need to. But try telling that to all the commuters out there. :)

        Regards to all they cyclists in our city!
        ~d

        • Peter Moline

          Everything you say about sprawl and car culture in LA also applies to most of the cities in Australia. I would love to read some research on how people change when they get behind the wheel of a car – and what the effect is of other traffic on their emotions

    • Biker Mark

      Thank you for considering the windshield perspective. Driving is misery. When I ride I try to keep in mind that by the time the driver encounters me he has been in stop and go traffic, he has suffered the stupidity and rudeness of other drivers, and all he’s trying to do is get to work. As a cyclist be visible, be predictable, be fair. If you are itching for a fight you will find one. If you want a more peaceable ride that’s also largely up to you. Stupid shit will happen; expect it.

      • Doug Moore

        Hey Mark, well said.

        A good attitude from the cyclist will go a long way to help you stay out of trouble.

        It’s not easy though, I’ll cop to that.

  • David9482

    Really well put article, and it must be said that the comments below mimic the thought and care that the author put into his piece. I completely agree, the system is completely broken.

    Commuters don’t want to commute, drivers are frustrated/raged for many reasons and it creates a very toxic space on the road – and I (like the author) won’t even mention the environmental implications.

    Imagine for one moment that 50-80% of employees worked 2-5 kilometres from their house. And, imagine that corporations paid a tax penalty for every employee that lived beyond 5km? That tax would be used to fund public transit. These are things I’ve thought of as the solution, but honestly I’m not sure what the real solution would be.

    • Doug Moore

      I like your idea. I wonder if you lived further out, you’d be ‘labeled’ as an expensive employee in the eyes of the employer.

      Another thing I’ve been thinking about: Cycling to the office. Car after car after car is passing you by. I look at the drivers. There are so many different types of people.

      But – out of 100 that I see,

      how many are actually curious about cycling part-way/all the way to work?
      That are physically able?
      And have bike already?

      These are the groups we – as cyclists – have to encourage to act on their interest. There is respect gained from numbers, and cyclists are at a big disadvantage. We need to convert those drivers.

      Cycling fairly
      Cycling predictably
      Cycle with a smile
      Can doing these help reinforce our message?

      Sounds dumb, but eventually, maybe, hopefully more of those drivers will try the bike lane.

      • David9482

        Exactly, so over time, employers would only hire employees that are within that distance. I mean there are already lots of factors that go into new employee hirings anyways, it would just add another layer for environmental concerns. Plus, overall, having an employee that doesn’t have 2+ hours of commuting must also help their mental state.

      • David9482

        Your ideas are definitely part of the solution – need to foster positive feelings about riding. But also need to include other factors to get people to leave vehicles at home and make it feasible to ride to work.

  • Thomas L. Bowden Sr.

    I find the civil rights angle compelling. I would never suggest for a moment that riding a bike is “like” being black in any sense. Once can choose not to ride, but one is born with the skin they must live with. And yet, I have often thought, if you want to get just a taste of what it is like to experience the totally irrational, senseless, and indefensible hate of “otherness” that we call racism feels like, riding a bike on a public street might do it for you.

    • Wily_Quixote

      As an Old White Man in an anglo country I have no concept of what racism is like, but if it is anything like the looks I get from pedestrians when I am on a shared path than I am abashed that I haven’t spent my life campaigning against racism. I have no idea what it would do to a person to receive that vilification, subliminal or overt, every day.

  • Hank Moravec

    Great comments all. The experience just varies so much street by street. I was lucky to pick up cycling living in the “foothills” are of Los Angeles (Pasadena, Altadena, Arcadia area). On this side of town there are plenty of wide streets, and the long Rio Hondo and LA river bike paths are within riding distance. On the westside and in the center city its way more to contend with. I am not sure I would have frankly picked up the sport if I would have had to spend any appreciable time on Olympic where the picture was taken.

    But where does that leave commuters? What needs to be built is bike lane infrastructure like the freeways. Every street may not be able to be optimized, but some streets can be. I would hope actual cyclists are making these decisions.

    My sister in law lives near Playa Del Rey, where the whole idea of reducing a lane on a street caused all the discord. You just can’t randomly reduce lanes on streets with the level of traffic already in place.

  • Brian Howald

    I feel so frustrated and exhausted every time I have have an argument with an educated person over Vision Zero, better bike infrastructure, automated enforcement, or any of the myriad ways our society can make our streets safe for cyclists as well as pedestrians and car occupants.

    It’s depressing to see people for whom understanding the basic elements of social injustices (power imbalances, a history of unequal treatment that even creeps into the the language we use, unpunished homicides, etc.) comes easily, fail so completely in applying a similar logic to the violence on our streets.

    Efforts to raise awareness about these injustices are dismissively referred to as “bike issues,” a clear sign that those who roll their eyes at the mention of the issue merely do so because it hasn’t attained a notable place in the current political conversation. We often think about what we would have done to further the social justice justices of the past had we lived then, and our positions on issues that have not yet garnered national attention are a pretty good indicator.

    • Steak

      Hi Brian, really smart post and I hear and feel your emotion. All we can do is keep fighting to make our voices heard. Thanks. Peter (the author)

  • Ronin

    Wait. You “spent a lot of time thinking about how and why people hate cyclists”, and you concluded that it’s Nazis?

    “The recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, illuminated how the expression of hate — especially about race but also about religion,
    sexuality, gender and even political orientation — suddenly has been normalized to a disturbing degree. I see a lot of that same hate
    directed toward cyclists . . . ”

    I don’t think we’re going to get very far with this idea. Any others?

    • Steak

      Hi Ronin, pretty sure you know both that I didn’t suggest it’s Nazis and that the story had lots of actual ideas beyond the imagined one you list. Have a great day. -Peter (the author)

  • Jay Shaw

    I am pessimistic about significant improvements in driver behaviour and separate lanes can only take riders so far. I think cycling advocates should really be getting behind autonomous vehicles as this looks likes the best bet for significant safety gains. I am not talking full autonomy here either; incremental stuff like more sensors – especially on large trucks in urban environments – that see riders when drivers don’t. How many young cyclists and pedestrians have been saved by the beeping warnings when reversing cars in driveways?

  • Megan

    I’ve had drivers go aggro on me in my car because I give space to cyclists; it’s crazy and getting crazier. But I don’t like that you included “for riding on the sidewalk” with other complaints against cyclists. Unless you’re a little kid, disabled, or always give way to pedestrians, you don’t belong on the sidewalk if you’re on a bike. I’ve been cut off several times by aggressive, fast cyclists on sidewalks as well as at crosswalks when I’ve had the right-of-way. If cyclists want to be respected as part of normal road traffic (and they should be) they can’t go around being reckless and disrespectful to people on foot. Why do you not recognize complaints about cyclists on sidewalks as legit? Where are people supposed to walk?

    • Steak

      Hi Megan: Here in Los Angeles it is legal to ride on the sidewalk and at times/places it is ONLY safe place for a rider to be. On Olympic Blvd, for instance (shown in the picture at the top of the page and where most recent death occurred here), I only would ride on the sidewalk. It’s not ideal, but it’s legal and the only non-deadly option. I rode in NYC for years and never went on sidewalk but here in LA most experienced riders do it at least a little bit. It’s just one of many ways the city has let down both cyclists and pedestrians. Thanks for the note. — Peter (the author)

  • LukeSiragusa

    I wonder that the author mischaracterizes the issue.

    Consider this: a quick google revealed that in 2014 281 pedestrians were killed by automobile crashes in Los Angeles county. Are these pedestrian killings prompted by hate? I hardly think so. They’re the predictable consequences of a culture that elevates the prerogatives of drivers and driving while dismissing their costs — not least by minimizing the punishments meted out to those that kill and maim while behind the wheel.

    When you build a society and foster a culture that subordinates civility to the primacy of machines and their operators it shouldn’t be surprising when attitudes reflect that reality and vest in that order. Approx. 3000 Americans died on 9/11/2001 and the U.S. waged multiple wars lasting to this day; in 2015, 35,092 Americans died at the hands of their fellow drivers (Wikipedia) and the country collectively yawns, turns over, and goes to sleep.

    Just collateral damage in the march of progress. And nothing says progress like a new car in every driveway.

    • Steak

      Hi, this is Peter (the author). You raise a good point and I’ll try to address my point of view on it. I’m pretty involved these days in the pedestrian advocacy situation here in LA, and I think the issues have some overlap — some key similarities and some key differences. Of course, both pedestrians and cyclists wind up as collateral damage in a city overrun with speeding cars. Both cyclist fatalities I mentioned in the story involved riders trying to cross the street and people on foot face the same hazards.

      Also, pedestrians are facing increasing institutionalized hate. I’m seeing a rise in anger about “jaywalking,” which is often not even reflecting the law. And now, the narrative about “distracted walking” is becoming more angry, as drivers (and car companies) try to shift more blame for collisions toward people walking.

      But I don’t see the same kind of hate. Cyclists often dress different and bike lanes compete for space with car lanes and riders spend far more time in the road — and frankly, while most people who drive do at least some walking, most of them don’t ride a bike. Here in LA there is an actual war going on over bike lanes, and many drivers look at cyclists and their advocates as political adversaries. It’s ugly.

      Thanks for writing and sharing your point of view.

      • LukeSiragusa

        Peter, thank you for your thought provoking, excellent articles. Your tackling a contentious issue (for the mainstream) only because it touches on so many widely held biases, misconceptions and myths. Bikes and their place are just a proxy for a wider debate that *needs* to take place about the nature of our streets and public spaces, the disposition of our neighbourhoods and what comprises intelligent, efficient transportation policies.

        That you should engage this debate in LA, where the auto-gods first blessed humanity with the full scope of their vision…well you have your work cut out for you. :-)

  • Pete

    A common theme struck me reading this article that has confirmed my suspicions over the past 7 years working within emergency services here. Of the many car accidents I’ve attended – I would say a grand total of 1 has been caused exclusively by excessive speed (ie. was not drunk and speeding due to lack of judgement). The largest cause of accidents – alcohol – the second, distracted drivers (ie. mobile phone use). 2 recommendations… both unpopular but:
    #1 – make the BAC limit for drivers 0.0 and increase the number of booze buses and drug tests
    #2 – increase the speed limits on freeways… 80 and 100km/h zones on our very straight, long and ‘safety cable’ seperated freeways is ridiculously slow. Our cars have improved exceptionally over the past 20 years, yet the speed limits continue to think we are driving Kingwoods. These speed limits should be 130km/h with greater enforcement of keeping left unless overtaking. Our drivers are fast becoming the worst in the developed world when it comes to situational awareness and driver skill.

    • LukeSiragusa

      You encourage greater highway speed limits while observing that drivers increasingly display abysmal skills and awareness? Better engineered autos diminish crash injuries but do next to nothing diminish the likelihood of crashes when driven by irresponsible, reckless drivers.

      Here in Ontario, Canada, “There have been 138 deaths on the network of highways patrolled by the OPP [Ontario Provincial Police]….39 fatalities this year caused by speeding, 20 involving impaired driving, and 37 caused by distracted driving. (Toronto Sun, July 24, 2017).

      In short, 70% of deaths were caused by criminal or irresponsible behaviour. Note: these are provincial highways ONLY, not congested city or suburban streets, i.e., these are the ‘easier’ routes for drivers. I’ll take the slow poke in the Winnebago any day over the harried, multitasking moron at the helm of an often unguided missile.

      Where it concerns suggested reforms, there’s always one conspicuous by its absence and it reveals how perversely habituated we are to auto-centric entitlements. Here’s my recommendation:
      # 3. If you’re found to cause a serious crash or serious injury or death while impaired or distracted you lose your license for life. Period.

      In other words, you’re entitled to the privilege of driving until it’s determined you abused it, then the privilege is revoked. Done. Over. If you consider that too draconian, read the linked article, (written previously by Peter Flax). If the incipient killer were dealt with seriously at the time of her first DUI, it would’ve prevented a needless death and the destruction of a family.

      https://cyclingtips.com/2017/05/eligible-for-parole-after-18-months-in-prison-the-builder-the-bishop-and-a-most-violent-crime/

      • Pete

        Yes, I am suggesting that. Our speed limits are too low; and drivers are quickly getting angry if forced to go even a little slower by any user group, bicycles or otherwise. If drivers are allowed to travel faster on roads that do not allow bicycles (I mentioned freeways) and with a lesser focus on speed then they would both feel less frustrated and be able to spend more time identifying road hazards and positioning themselves on the road better.

        A recent university study that had 3 groups of drivers all made to drive at the same speed. Group 1 had a tolerance of 2kmh before they would get a ‘ticket’, group 2 – 5km/h and group 3 – 10km/h. The group with the largest tolerance (10km/h) before they received a ‘ticket’ also spotted the greatest number of road hazards and signage and the result was linear back to the 2km/h group. It’s not surprising that our over focus on speed/speeding is taking away from our ability to identify road hazards and put ourselves into positions that would be safer, even if it meant we should travel a little faster for a short period of time.

        Better engineered cars can and do reduce crash injuries and the likelihood of a crash. Most new cars come with plenty of ‘electronic-nanny’s’ that prevent crashes happening and alert drivers to the imminent danger. Cars are also designed to ‘hit’ a pedestrian more safely than they once did, maybe designed to hit isn’t the best terminology but it is taken into account in safety design. I promise you my current 2015 model car significantly out-handles and out-brakes my first car which was built in 1982. And whilst I miss the steel bumpers of my first car, most recently in a shopping centre car park where a shopper decided to ‘return’ the cart from 300m up the hill, I’m sure a pedestrian would appreciate the newer vehicle if they were to jump in front of my current car vs my old one. But yes, I will agree an idiot is an idiot and you cannot completely prevent determined stupidity.

        My comments are by no means a comprehensive study on road safety, and I agree completely with the what you suggested as #3. Ideally I would like to see licences being issued to people who have proved a high level of proficiency through far more stringent licence testing procedures. With the attitude that not everyone is ‘designed’ to drive, rather than anyone can get a licence through a series of slow speed testing protocols, my hope being that very good drivers crash less because they make less mistakes.

        Very quickly, whilst my opinion is unpopular with the nannies, drivers should be taught to drive at high speeds as well, on closed circuits in both the dry and wet before being issued a licence (maybe with a minimum lap time requirement). My theory is that driving slowly teaches a driver nothing about throttle control, braking modulation and ultimate grip or vehicle dynamics when rapid steering and weight shifts occur (or need to occur). Whilst appropriate speed limits need to exist to allow time to observe hazards and react, driving slowly through testing and then all the time on the road does nothing for a drivers skill when it comes time to have to react rapidly to a hazard, especially when the dynamic of the vehicle shifts to something the driver has never experienced before. Too many times I hear “it just slid out all of a sudden”… from drivers that have clearly have had no experience feeling the feedback a vehicle gives, well before, you approach the edge of adhesion.

  • I once listen to a car complainer about having to pass a bike, which then passed him at a light and he had to pass it again. And because of the traffic, it passed him again at the next light.

    It never occurred to him that the bike had to pass him, again and again and again – without the benefit of an internal combustion engine, power steering and brakes, automatic transmission, radio, and a Starbucks.

  • 2wheelsandme

    I have been feeling much safer since Zwift. I have replaced 4 rides a week with Zwift in my basement where it is less likely to experience an automobile..my other rides are designated to the weekends, where as, I get up very early to avoid the cars. Although I am fortunate enough to live in a part of the U.S. that has a large Mennonite/Amish population with most of them commuting exclusively by bikes and scooters. Not to many incidents with drivers in the last 15 years that I have lived here. Are people aware and courteous to the cyclists because they are always there? There is plenty of traffic…Or because of my communities general respect for the Mennonites and Amish? They are kind peaceful farming folk and are a joy to live around. It is not unusual to see bunches of riders at any given time day or night, they own the road! and no one seems to be bothered by it. So I am able to glean off of their existence it would seem.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f762613e0eb423513b2c859d484e70150cc78fcd7fcbd0bfe5bbc6cff755b926.jpg

    • Wily_Quixote

      Why don’t we ever see Amish ‘Bikes from the Bunch?’

  • Mark Cantrell

    I think it may come down to a matter of timing. Right now, we still have to pilot our own vehicles, but before long, I think autonomous cars will be the norm. They will be able to identify and avoid bike riders and other vehicles that are still captained by humans much more efficiently than people can. In the meantime, we’ll still have drunk people, tired people, distracted people and just plain incompetent drivers on the road. I appreciate all the incidents you posted above, but the truth is, you will always have a certain percentage of folks who fall into the categories I mentioned on the road. There is nothing you or I can do about that. The fact they exist makes them, for all intents and purposes, a force of nature like a hurricane or tornado. Do we write about how tornadoes and hurricanes shouldn’t exist? No, we find ways to avoid them and prepare for them. The way I avoid distracted drivers is not to ride a bike. I don’t hate bikers or look upon them as a lower form of life, but when I see one trying to share the road with a four thousand pound automobile, I fear for his/her life. Why? I have an understanding of basic physics. The plain fact is, bicycles and cars should never be in close proximity. This seems to be very difficult for bike riders to accept because they insist that their rights should allow it. But why? Why would you willingly put your life in danger because of a “right” that ignores the laws of physics and the fact that many human beings just plain suck at driving? To be inches away from a car going 50-60 mph while you tool along at 10 to 20 is, to me, just not worth it. And please bear in mind that I bear no ill will toward bicyclists, and feel terrible every time I hear of one being killed on the highway, because I know how preventable it all is. I wish governments everywhere would recognize the need and install bike lanes everywhere. If that happened, I would buy a bicycle and avail myself. But to me, the danger right now is just too great. And I’m truly sorry that’s the case.

    • Steak

      Hey Mark: I’m not out to change your mind, but I don’t think the problem is basic physics. Not by a longshot. I wouldn’t expect you to feel like I do, because it sounds like you’re far from passionate about cycling, but I believe that our right to ride safely on the road is worth fighting for. No one is simply going to give us better infrastructure or safer laws or more stringent enforcement unless we’re out there riding and advocating and pushing for more. Riding a bike is too much fun, too brilliantly useful, too beautiful to just give up. Also, dangerous drivers are NOT like hurricanes — they’re human and preventable and prosecutable. I appreciate you sharing your POV, but there’s no way I’m going to stop riding or advocating. All the best, Peter (the author)

